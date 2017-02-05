NEWS

North Carolina man admits killing wife of 53 years, not facing charges

Samuel Frank Mansfield (image courtesy Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office)

ELIZABETH CITY, North Carolina --
A North Carolina prosecutor says he's considering his options after a grand jury opted against charging a man with first-degree murder after he admitted shooting his wife of 53 years.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, Virginia, reports that District Attorney Andrew Womble was surprised by the decision last month to free 73-year-old Samuel Frank Mansfield of Elizabeth City.

Police say he called Dec. 14 to say he had just shot his wife, Phyllis. Frank Mansfield told officers he had been talking with social workers about "issues" she was having. Phyllis Mansfield's obituary asked for donations to the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Frank Mansfield said he was thinking he would have to put her in an assisted-living home. He instead called his wife to their garage and shot her.

