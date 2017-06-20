BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina --The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Sunset Beach for burglary and assaulting a woman who is handicapped.
Emily Flax, with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, told WWAY deputies arrested 33-year-old Michael David Consoli Monday and charged him with first-degree burglary and felony assault on a handicapped person.
Warrants allege that on Saturday night, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., Consoli broke into a home on Calabash Drive in Sunset Beach.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Consoli is accused of hitting the woman inside of the home in the chest with a painters stick.
He is currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.