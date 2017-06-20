NEWS

North Carolina man arrested for assaulting handicapped woman with painters stick

Michael Consoli is accused of assaulting a handicapped woman (Credit: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office )

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina --
The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Sunset Beach for burglary and assaulting a woman who is handicapped.

Emily Flax, with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, told WWAY deputies arrested 33-year-old Michael David Consoli Monday and charged him with first-degree burglary and felony assault on a handicapped person.

Warrants allege that on Saturday night, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., Consoli broke into a home on Calabash Drive in Sunset Beach.

Consoli is accused of hitting the woman inside of the home in the chest with a painters stick.

He is currently being held in the Brunswick County Detention Center on a $1.5 million bond.
