North Carolina man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death

Robert Jason Owens (image courtesy Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
A plea deal will allow a man charged with murder in a couple's deaths to avoid the death penalty.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports under the terms of Thursday's plea deal, 37-year-old Robert Jason Owens had to admit to killing 38-year-old Cristie Schoen Codd, 45-year-old Joseph "J.T." Codd and their unborn daughter in March 2015. He also pleaded guilty to two counts of dismembering human remains.

Owens will spend between 59 years to 74 years in prison under terms of the deal, which a judge approved.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams says the Codds' family members also approved the arrangement.

Cristie and J.T. Codd.


Detectives said in search warrants that Owens admitted to storing and destroying the victims' bodies after accidentally running them over with a pickup truck.

Cristie Codd was originally from Biloxi, Mississippi, and had worked as a movie-set caterer. She was a contestant and finalist on "Food Network Star" during its eighth season.
___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
