A High Point man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his children's mother.The High Point Police Department has charged 28-year-old Sean Gibson in the death of 27-year-old Charlene Sade Alvarez.Investigators say Alvarez and Gibson had lived together. Officers were called to their apartment Saturday morning.The cause of Alvarez's death is unknown at this time.Gibson is being held in the Guilford County jail without bail.