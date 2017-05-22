NEWS

NC man extradited from NV, arrested for child crimes

Julio Garcia was arrested on Friday (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest of Julio Garcia, 38, who had outstanding warrants from the Fayetteville Police Department for indecent liberties with a child.

According to police, the offenses occurred during February 2015 and the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The Fayetteville/Cumberland Crimestoppers Program received a tip from an anonymous tipster on April 10 providing Garcia's current location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Once detectives with FPD's Special Victims Unit were advised of his new location, extradition paperwork was completed, and Garcia was arrested on April 24.

Garcia was extradited to Fayetteville on Friday.

He is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $25,000 secured bond.

