North Carolina man faces fraud charge for claiming to be son

Devontae Dequarius Gaines (Buncombe County Detention Facility)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man has been arrested after police said he convinced an elderly man with dementia that he was the man's son and used the relationship fraudulently.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reported that 24-year-old Devontae Dequarius Gaines of Hendersonville has been charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and exploiting a disabled or elderly person.

Police said last October, Gaines convinced a 74-year-old man suffering from dementia that the older man helped raise Gaines when he was a child. The two had never met.

Warrants state that because of the false relationship, Gaines was able to obtain $300 and another $93 in goods and services at a gas station.

It was not known if Gaines has an attorney.
