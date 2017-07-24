NEWS

Police: Greenville man shoots into car after seeing girlfriend with ex

J'Brian Moore (Credit: Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, North Carolina --
A man opened fire into a vehicle after he saw his girlfriend in the car with her ex-boyfriend, Greenville police said.

J'Brian Moore, 19, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into property, and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to WWAY, the Greenville Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to the 400 block of W. 3rd Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a report of shots fired.

Police found Moore inside an apartment where officers said he told them he saw his girlfriend in a vehicle with her ex-boyfriend and became enraged.

Once Moore's girlfriend exited the vehicle, Moore shot several times into the car in the direction of her ex-boyfriend, officers said.

The victim was not injured.
