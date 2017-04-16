ALAMANCE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl at an Alamance County park for sex has been arrested, according to WHGP.
Robert Keith Sargent Jr., 39, of Winston-Salem or Statesville, is accused of soliciting an undercover officer who he believed was a 13-year-old girl for a sex act, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said.
WGHP said Sargent arrived at the South Graham Municipal Park just before 1 a.m. Saturday and left the scene in a vehicle.
Alamance County deputies and Graham police officers took the suspect into custody after a short chase.
Sargent is charged with soliciting a minor by computer for a sex act and did appear on-scene, flee to elude arrest with motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, and driving while license revoked.
He was jailed in Alamance County under a $5,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo