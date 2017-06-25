NC NAACP president postpones resignation until October

The Rev. William Barber amends his earlier resignation announcement, will remain @ncnaacp president until October. Hear him today on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/gRW9PnRN2s — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) June 25, 2017

William J. Barber, II, President of NC NAACP, has announced Sunday that he is stepping down from his position with the organization in October.Barber said he cannot and will not seek another term as president; however, he plans to stay until another president is elected to lead the NC NAACP."I did not make the decision to consider stepping aside from my elected position this summer lightly," Barber said in a news release. "I've been in deep prayer and fasting about my calling to help lead the new Poor Peoples Campaign. I know this is work I must help with and attempt to guide. Of this, I have no doubt."Barber said his family, his church, and the leadership of the Poor People's Campaign supports his decision."Theologically, I've been reminded that the same Holy Spirit that prompted Paul to go in one direction would make an adjustment in timing based on new realities that arose,' he said. "Some say the NAACP has survived because it was never about any one leader, and it is true. But the NAACP, like all justice organizations and movements, has also survived because servant leaders like you have made adjustments for the cause."