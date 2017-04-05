NEWS

North Carolina jeweler apologizes for billboard that some said promoted violence

EMBED </>More News Videos

A North Carolina jewelry store has apologized for and replaced a billboard that some said promoted violence against women. (WTVD)

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina --
A North Carolina jewelry store has apologized for and replaced a billboard that some said promoted violence against women.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Spicer Greene Jewelers came under criticism in March for a billboard that read, "Sometimes, it's OK to throw rocks at girls ..."

RELATED: North Carolina jewelry store receives push back over controversial billboard

The large sign with a white backdrop displayed various gemstones. The new billboard says "Asheville rocks," with a photo of a diamond replacing the "o."

Co-owner Eva-Michelle Spicer said the store was deeply saddened that the billboard offended anyone because that was not its intent. But she also wanted to thank the people who supported the store during the controversy.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsjewelryAsheville
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NC jewelry store receives push back over billboard
NEWS
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
2 'dangerous' inmates escape from correctional center
UN to hold emergency meeting after suspected chemical attack in Syria
Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
More News
Top Stories
Strong to severe storms expected today
Ex-NC teacher charged in child predator sting
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Authorities arrest woman wanted in Wilmington mall shooting
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
Show More
Senate Republicans press ahead with $1B tax cut proposal
National champion Tar Heels back in NC for celebration
Raleigh DMV office throws personal information in trash
Alamance County deputies search for 2 missing teens
Wake school board considers calendar changes
More News
Top Video
NC hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Police investigating fatal crash after car slams into tree
Strong to severe storms expected today
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
More Video