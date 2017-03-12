NEWS

North Carolina police officer dies after patrol car careens into ditch

Officer Jason Freeman (Credit: Southport Police Department/Facebook)

SUPPLY, North Carolina --
An off-duty North Carolina police officer is dead after running off the road in his patrol car.

Multiple media organizations report Southport Police Chief Gary Smith as saying it happened before dawn about 15 miles west of the coastal town. Smith says 29-year-old Officer Jason Freeman's cruiser ran off the road and struck a ditch around 5 a.m. Sunday.

It's not known if weather conditions played a part in the wreck. The area received a mix of rain and snow about that time.

Chief Smith says it's also not clear why Freeman was driving his patrol car while not on duty.

The police chief says Freeman was married and had been a Southport police officer for less than a year.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
