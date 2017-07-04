FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Counterfeit money circling in Fayetteville, police search for suspects

Police believe these two are responsible for spending counterfeit money (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are trying to identify and find two suspects who are accused of spending counterfeit money at a local restaurant.

Police said the incident occurred June 17, at Paddy's Irish Public House, located at in the 2000 block of Raeford Road.

Detectives believe the suspects gave a counterfeit 100 dollar bill to the business.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities suggest that businesses and consumers utilize various detection methods when receiving currency, such as:

  • Looking at the serial numbers. If you receive several bills at the same time make sure the serial numbers are not the same

  • Using a pen that detects counterfeit money, but not relying solely on this detection method. The pens are not 100 percent accurate

  • Checking for the correct security strip located within the currency

  • Checking for watermarks located on the currency


Anyone with information regarding counterfeit currency or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Fraud Unit at (910) 433-1856, or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Visit uscurrency.gov for a complete list of United States Currency security features and familiarize yourself with those features.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrimecounterfeitfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Heavy rains cause flood warning for Cumberland County
Authorities investigating shooting, crash in Fayetteville
Fayetteville man arrested, charged in rape case
Fayetteville police ID homicide victicm
More fayetteville news
NEWS
Trump didn't obtain CNN wrestling video from Reddit, White House says
North Korea tested its 1st intercontinental ballistic missile, US official says
Judge in Philando Castile case writes letter to jurors
Small town makes big bang as 'fireworks capital of America'
More News
Top Stories
The Works! and other area Fourth of July events
Stormy Fourth of July? Don's got your Fireworks Forecast
Police ID pedestrian fatally hit by Durham city bus
Infant human organs found in casket on North Philly street
NC officer responding to call, ends up sliding in on fun
Missing RDU employee found in Virginia parking garage
Sunday brunch? Carrboro to allow early alcohol sales
Show More
Raleigh café serving up charcoal-infused drinks
Bear stuck in tree in Cumberland County
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
North Korea tested its 1st intercontinental ballistic missile, US official says
Police presence increases on American Tobacco Trail
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
More Photos