FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --Fayetteville police are trying to identify and find two suspects who are accused of spending counterfeit money at a local restaurant.
Police said the incident occurred June 17, at Paddy's Irish Public House, located at in the 2000 block of Raeford Road.
Detectives believe the suspects gave a counterfeit 100 dollar bill to the business.
Authorities suggest that businesses and consumers utilize various detection methods when receiving currency, such as:
- Looking at the serial numbers. If you receive several bills at the same time make sure the serial numbers are not the same
- Using a pen that detects counterfeit money, but not relying solely on this detection method. The pens are not 100 percent accurate
- Checking for the correct security strip located within the currency
- Checking for watermarks located on the currency
Anyone with information regarding counterfeit currency or the identities of the suspects is asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Fraud Unit at (910) 433-1856, or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Visit uscurrency.gov for a complete list of United States Currency security features and familiarize yourself with those features.