Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect who burgled the Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet on Sunday.Authorities said the thief struck while the business was closed early Sunday morning, and officers believe he is the same guy who targeted the business in the past.So far, the buffet has been broken into three times, causing neighbors next door at Gold's Gym to be on edge. Now, they are begging with the suspect to turn himself in."I always say what's done in the dark is going to come to the light," Gold's Gym customer Alex Johnson said. "You can get away with it right now but eventually, it's going to come back to you tenfold. You'll get your punishment and then some."But police believe this man is responsible for more than just these three break-ins. They suspect he's responsible for at least 20 at Asian businesses across the city.The crime spree began back in December when the suspect hit five different restaurants in just one week. From there, Fayetteville police began assigning crime prevention officers to work with business owners on ways they can become less of a target.Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet installed a new alarm system after the previous incident and now they are adding decorative iron bars to their glass doors and windows.If you recognize this suspect you're asked to call Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.