FAYETTEVILLE NEWS

Fayetteville police search for suspect who robbed 20 Asian businesses

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet Sunday. (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet Sunday.

Authorities said the thief struck while the business was closed early Sunday morning, and officers believe he is the same guy who targeted the business in the past.

So far, the buffet has been broken into three times, causing neighbors next door at Golds Gym to be on edge. Now, they are begging with the suspect to turn himself in.

"I always say what's done in the dark is going to come to the light," Gold's Gym customer Alex Johnson said. "You can get away with it right now but eventually, it's going to come back to you tenfold. You'll get your punishment and then some."

But police believe this man is responsible for more than just these three robberies. They suspect he's responsible for at least 20 break-ins at Asian businesses across the city.

READ MORE: BURGLAR TARGETING ASIAN RESTAURANTS IN FAYETTEVILLE

The crime spree began back in December when the suspect hit five different restaurants in just one week. From there, Fayetteville police began assigning crime prevention officers to work with business owners on ways they can become less of a target.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet installed a new alarm system after the previous incident and now they are adding decorative iron bars to their glass doors and windows.



If you recognize this suspect you're asked to Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrobberyfayetteville newsFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAYETTEVILLE NEWS
Soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash
Ex-Fort Bragg soldiers open brewpub in Fayetteville
Proposed cuts in D.C. could derail Amtrak in Fayetteville
Fayetteville police find decomposing body near apartments
More fayetteville news
NEWS
WH press secretary defends Trump's 'significant' work in 100 days
Nearly a decade later, Durham land remains vacant
Hospitalized George HW Bush gets 'big morale boost'
$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says
California attorney general: 'We're ready' to fight Trump administration over sanctuary cities
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Accidents reported on wet roads
Nearly a decade later, Durham land remains vacant
NC woman mistakes real IRS for scam, ignores officer
Fayetteville releases new sketch of Ramsey St Rapist
NC teen, 13, arrested in sex assaults of two women
Man charged in Durham double shooting
Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split
Show More
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Woman accused of forcing 12-year-old into prostitution
Child falls from back of church bus
Man wanted in 4 Raleigh Burger King robberies
More News
Top Video
Men in American flag masks rob Fayetteville Taco Bell
Confederate monuments being removed in New Orleans
Child falls from back of church bus
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
More Video