NEWS

North Carolina police search for missing teen

Isaac Lee Messer (Credit: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina --
Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teen.

According to WWAY, detectives said Isaac Lee Messer, 14, was last seen at his home on Holden Beach Road in Supply around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities said he was originally wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and was carrying a red Air Jordan book bag; however, they believe he has since changed.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Detectives believe he left on foot.

He is a white male, 5'5", 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Messer is asked to contact Detective McCaffity at (910) 363-6555 or dial 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsmissing boynorth carolina newsamber alertNorth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
NC priest arrested in road rage incident after pulling gun
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
More News
Top Stories
Woman injured in officer-involved shooting on I-40
NC priest arrested in road rage incident after pulling gun
'True Blood' star Nelsan Ellis dies at 39
Wilmington mom takes GenX worries into her own hands
Police: DNA links rapes in North and South Carolina
Man in critical condition after Fayetteville shooting
Raleigh police investigate massage business
Show More
Fayetteville police say 5 robberies are linked
Some already headed back to school
Report: Protocol not followed before Durham jail suicide
Police investigating shooting in southeast Raleigh
Family says puppy stolen from front yard
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos