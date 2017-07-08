BRUNSWICK COUNTY, North Carolina --Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teen.
According to WWAY, detectives said Isaac Lee Messer, 14, was last seen at his home on Holden Beach Road in Supply around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.
Authorities said he was originally wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and was carrying a red Air Jordan book bag; however, they believe he has since changed.
Detectives believe he left on foot.
He is a white male, 5'5", 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Messer is asked to contact Detective McCaffity at (910) 363-6555 or dial 911.