FLORIDA --A North Carolina priest was arrest for doing some rather ungodly things.
According to ABC News, 35-year-old William Rian Adams was arrested in connection with a road rage incident on a Florida Turnpike near Palm City Wednesday after pulling out a gun.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Adams, a priest at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC, was driving a red Chevrolet Corvette when he "attempted to brake-check" another vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, that was closely following his Corvette.
"As the victim attempted to pass the Corvette, the driver (Adams) pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them," read the report.
After the victim and Adams were interviewed by FHP officers, Adams was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.