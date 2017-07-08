NEWS

North Carolina priest arrested in Florida road rage incident after pulling out gun

William Rian Adams (Credit: ABC News )

FLORIDA --
A North Carolina priest was arrest for doing some rather ungodly things.

According to ABC News, 35-year-old William Rian Adams was arrested in connection with a road rage incident on a Florida Turnpike near Palm City Wednesday after pulling out a gun.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Adams, a priest at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC, was driving a red Chevrolet Corvette when he "attempted to brake-check" another vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, that was closely following his Corvette.

"As the victim attempted to pass the Corvette, the driver (Adams) pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them," read the report.

After the victim and Adams were interviewed by FHP officers, Adams was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
