A Fayetteville police sergeant was injured following a search on a Cumberland County home on Friday.The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Harmon Place.According to police, two officers and a Patrol Sergeant were at the home executing warrants for several wanted offenders.As the sergeant and officers exited their vehicles and began to approach the home, two pit bulls ran from the residence and charged at authorities.The sergeant fired his weapon, missing the dogs, and then fell backward onto the pavement.He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. Police said he is well and is back on the job.Officers were able to execute the search warrants and arrest three men; Gavin Corry, Desmond Clark, and Taquan McLean.Corry and Clark, both 22, were charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling.McLean, 22, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McLean also had active warrants for felonious breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, and possession of stolen goods.The dogs were seized by Cumberland County Animal Control and their owner, Corry, will be charged for the animals running at large.Cumberland County Animal Control had responded to a call at this address a few weeks before. Reports say the dogs had chased a resident and were extremely aggressive.