NEWS

Fayetteville sergeant injured during pit bull attack, 3 arrested

Gavin Corry, Desmond Clark, and Taquan McLean (from left to right) (Credit: Fayetteville Police Department )

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
A Fayetteville police sergeant was injured following a search on a Cumberland County home on Friday.

The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of Harmon Place.

According to police, two officers and a Patrol Sergeant were at the home executing warrants for several wanted offenders.

As the sergeant and officers exited their vehicles and began to approach the home, two pit bulls ran from the residence and charged at authorities.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The sergeant fired his weapon, missing the dogs, and then fell backward onto the pavement.

He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. Police said he is well and is back on the job.

Officers were able to execute the search warrants and arrest three men; Gavin Corry, Desmond Clark, and Taquan McLean.

Corry and Clark, both 22, were charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling.

McLean, 22, was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining a dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McLean also had active warrants for felonious breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, and possession of stolen goods.

The dogs were seized by Cumberland County Animal Control and their owner, Corry, will be charged for the animals running at large.

Cumberland County Animal Control had responded to a call at this address a few weeks before. Reports say the dogs had chased a resident and were extremely aggressive.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsfayetteville newsfayetteville police departmentpit bullpit bull attackFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Too loud? Or price of living in downtown Durham?
Farm worker advocates rally in Raleigh
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
More News
Top Stories
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
NC city testing family-style meals at Chick-fil-A
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
Man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal
Fire damages Garner home
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Fayetteville
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Show More
Raleigh rattled by attack on woman at Lake Johnson
Farm worker advocates rally in Raleigh
Wake Forest neighbors say townhomes plan not a good fit
The heat's ramping up! Sweltering temps to move in
Father of man accused of shooting at deputy 'shocked'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos