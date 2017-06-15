NC State engineer creates Raleigh made hammock

RALEIGH (WTVD) --An experience with a hammock made overseas gave an NC State Engineering graduate an idea to make a better American made hammock.
So, Kemp Dunbar used his engineering skills to create Sluice Hammocks which he calls the "perfect hammock."
Here's what the website says about it's made in Raleigh, made in America hammock:
"All Sluice gear is designed, tested, and manufactured in our Raleigh, NC, factory that we lovingly call the Sluicery. Within the walls of this great laboratory, we fuse American creativity with universal comfort to create products that will complete your arsenal for adventure. We do everything under one roof so we can give every order our full attention and care."
You can pick your hammock's size and color and customize it with embroidered monograms and even state flags.