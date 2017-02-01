NEWS

NC State offering job fair for engineers

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
NC State University's Engineering Career Fair, known as one of the largest career fairs of its kind in the nation, is taking place Wednesday at the Jane S. McKimmon Center on campus.

The biannual job fair, which is not limited to NC State students, draws thousands of people seeking employment and internships.

There are 177 companies registered for the job fair and they represent energy, manufacturing, automotive, finance, insurance, software development and other sectors of the economy, according to NC State.

The job fair goes until 4 p.m. at the McKimmon Center at 1101 Gorman Street.
