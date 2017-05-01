North Carolina State University police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly grabbed a woman on campus over the weekend.It happened Sunday afternoon at Fort Fisher Hall, off Avent Ferry Road.Authorities said the suspect grabbed the woman, then let go and ran away when the victim yelled for help.Officers are asking anyone who sees the suspect to call university police.Officials are also warning that it's important to remember to keep doors and windows locked, and trust your instincts.