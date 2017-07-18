NEWS

NC state trooper driving wrong way on highway resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Raw video courtesy of Carisa Lynn

The Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that Trooper T.J. Williamson has submitted his resignation effective immediately.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Williamson was put on administrative duty after being caught on video speeding the wrong-way down Highway 321 in Catawba County.



The Highway Patrol says Williamson was responding to reports of street racers endangering others along the four-lane highway.



Williamson had been employed with the NCHP since 2016.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsstate troopersnc highway patrolspeed limitwrong waynorth carolina news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NCDOT announces widening of I-440, Raleigh Beltline
Trump admin again keeps Iran deal but adds sanctions
Suspects rob Raleigh real estate agency, tie up employees
Uber driver, couple describe baby's birth in car in California
More News
Top Stories
Suspects rob Raleigh real estate agency, tie up employees
Series of fire alarms confusing passengers at RDU
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
NC city testing family-style meals at Chick-fil-A
NCDOT announces widening of I-440, Raleigh Beltline
US doctor arrives in London to assess 11-month-old Charlie Gard
NC sergeant injured during pit bull attack, 3 arrested
Man facing attempted murder charges after woman shot
Show More
Senate GOP lacks votes for Obamacare repeal, Trump says to let it fail
Fire damages Garner home
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Fayetteville
Parents accuse R. Kelly of holding women against their will
Raleigh rattled by attack on woman at Lake Johnson
More News
Top Video
Suspects rob Raleigh real estate agency, tie up employees
Family responds after arrests in Cole Thomas disappearance
Wake Forest neighbors say townhomes plan not a good fit
Raleigh rattled by attack on woman at Lake Johnson
More Video