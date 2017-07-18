NC state trooper driving wrong way on highway resigns

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Williamson was put on administrative duty after being caught on video speeding the wrong-way down Highway 321 in Catawba County.
The Highway Patrol says Williamson was responding to reports of street racers endangering others along the four-lane highway.
NCHP Trooper T.J. Williamson resigns after being caught on cam driving the wrong way on Hwy 321. Video and reax on #ABC11 tonight at 6.— Jon Camp (@JonCampABC11) July 18, 2017
Williamson had been employed with the NCHP since 2016.