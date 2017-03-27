NEWS

North Carolina student killed trying to board school bus

JACKSONVIlLE, North Carolina --
The N.C. Highway Patrol said a teenager was struck and killed by a car as he tried to board a school bus in front of his home south of Jacksonville.

Authorities told local media outlets that 16-year-old David Palacio was struck when he crossed the road to get on the bus on Monday around 6:40 a.m.

Troopers said Palacio, who died en route to Onslow Memorial Hospital, attended Dixon High School.

According to troopers, the stop arm on the bus was extended when the teen was hit and that the vehicle did stop after the crash. So far, no charges have been filed.

Onslow County Schools officials said crisis counselors were dispatched to the high school.

