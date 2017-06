NC student says he was threatened with noose

Quenton Sample-French, a 17-year-old African-American Brevard High School student, has decided to go public with his allegations of racism and hate at the school, WLOS reports.On May 18, the student said he was approached by another student who threatened to hang him with a noose.Sample-French said that the classmate also used a racial slur and pulled a pocket knife on him."It was after school and I was walking home and he called me over to his truck," Sample-French said. "He called me the n-word. I started walking home, and he said, 'I have a noose for you right now.'"The incident was recorded and surveillance video shows the 16-year-old male swing the noose at Sample-French.According to court documents, the teen referred to Sample-French as "N----r".The student claims that this is not the first time that he has heard racial slurs used at school."I can't count how many people I hear, basically every day, at that school that say the n-word," said Sample-French.The suspect is charged with three misdemeanors, simple assault, communicating threats, and ethnic intimidation.Sample-French's mother thinks that the school has to do more and that the case should be charged as a more serious crime.Transylvania County Superintendent Jeff McDaris issued the following statement in response to allegations of racially charged incidents involving white students toward black students at Brevard High:Read more: WLOS