NC students abroad safe after Manchester attack

Many parents in the Triangle are breathing a sign of relief after hearing that their children, who are abroad in the United Kingdom, are safe.North Carolina State University officials said each student has been accounted for.Duke University said they have 16 students traveling in the United Kingdom but said none of them are registered to be in Manchester.UNC-Chapel Hill representatives said earlier Tuesday that all of their students in the UK were safe and accounted for.And while Fayetteville State University students are in London, about 200 miles away from Manchester, officials said they are still keeping a close watch.Students in FSU's criminal justice study abroad group were actually at a Jack the Ripper tour in London when the attack happened.Surprisingly, students abroad have handled this tragedy well.According to the schools, students seem to be calm, not overwhelmed with a sense of fear."They know that they're worried here on campus and their parents are worried, so once we find out something like that happens we make every effort to reach back out to make some type of contact to make sure that everyone is ok because they are out students and our faculty," said Fayetteville State University spokesperson Jeff Womble.