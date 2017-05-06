NEWS

North Carolina town threatens 80-year-old widow with fine for tall grass

(Shutterstock)

WAXHAW, North Carolina --
An 80-year-old North Carolina widow was issued a warning from the town's code enforcement division because of the length of her lawn grass, according to WSOC.

The woman was handed a pamphlet which stated that she has less than a week to mow her lawn or she would have to pay a hefty fine of $250.

The woman has a pacemaker and has difficulty hearing, according to her daughter, Sue Smuda.

The Town of Waxhaw, south of Charlotte, has an ordinance that bans grass than is taller than 12 inches.

Smuda said that they had planned to get the grass cut the previous week, but they had to leave the state due to an emergency.

An engineer in the town's code of enforcement told reporters that if the grass is not cut, the 80-year-old woman would be fined.

The engineer also told reporters that residents who are not capable of doing the work can partner up with church groups that provide the service.

Smuda says she will cut the grass over the weekend and also says that the town has caused unnecessary stress in her family's life.

Read more from WSOC here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newslawnmowernorth carolina news
Load Comments
NEWS
Companies bid to build $20M border wall prototype
Raleigh Police investigate death of 66-year-old man
Fired Texas officer free on bail after arrest in teen's shooting death
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh Police investigate death of 66-year-old man
Aunt Jemima recalls frozen waffles, pancakes, more
It's Derby Day! At the Kentucky Derby, it's anyone's race
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Fired Texas officer free on bail after arrest in teen's shooting death
Report: New excerpts from Aaron Hernandez suicide note
Masked man robs business on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
Show More
Dozens honor fallen officers with ride to Washington
Local stores celebrate Free Comic Book Day
Prosecutors drop rape charges against immigrant HS students
Family wants graduation to recognize teen who died
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Wake County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos