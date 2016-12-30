NEWS

North Carolina trooper involved in serious crash on US 1
EMBED </>More News Videos

It appeared the officer was hit from behind.

NEW HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 1 in southern Wake County.

The highway was closed in both directions at New Hill Holleman Rd (Exit 89) for a time, and then one lane of traffic was getting by on one side.

Pictures from Chopper 11 showed the trooper's SUV had been hit from behind by a smaller vehicle on one side of the highway.



On the other side of the highway, it appeared a tree-trimming truck has collided with the median barricades.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Related Topics:
newscrashNew Hill
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
1 Dead After Fall From Colorado Chairlift: Police
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
Show More
I-Team uncovers employer in deadly Hillsborough accident
South Carolina confirms tuberculosis case at school
Children robbed at lemonade stand
Man overcomes gang life to become doctor
Toddler thrilled to get 'Weatherman' suit for Christmas
More News
Top Video
Raleigh Police investigate fatal shooting at hotel
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Nativity stolen from North Carolina church
Mechanical issue forces United flight to return to RDU
More Video