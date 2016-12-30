A North Carolina Highway Patrol officer has been involved in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 1 in southern Wake County.The highway was closed in both directions at New Hill Holleman Rd (Exit 89) for a time, and then one lane of traffic was getting by on one side.Pictures from Chopper 11 showed the trooper's SUV had been hit from behind by a smaller vehicle on one side of the highway.On the other side of the highway, it appeared a tree-trimming truck has collided with the median barricades.There was no immediate word on injuries.