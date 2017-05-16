  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: U.S. National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster gives briefing at the White House
Appalachian State University scammed out of nearly $2M

BOONE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A North Carolina university has been scammed out of nearly $2 million.

Appalachian State University, which is currently undergoing construction, received an email, from someone posing as the construction company that is building their new health science college, according to WLOS

In the email, the pretended to be the company's finance technician and provided ASU with new payment information.

Even though the bank account provided to the university was bogus, the error was not caught immediately.

The FBI got involved and has recovered most of the money.

