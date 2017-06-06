NEWS

NC veteran's support dog bites passenger on Delta Airlines flight

EMBED </>More Videos

Dog bites passenger on Delta flight.

A passenger on board a Delta Airlines flight was mauled by an emotional support dog Sunday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Marlin Jackson was described to be very bloody after the incident took place.

The owner of the dog, North Carolina resident Ronald Mundy Jr., and his dog were involved in the frightening episode moments before take-off.

The flight was traveling from Atlanta to San Diego.

Other passengers on board the plane say the dog was a mixed Lab.

Jackson was seated in a window seat, with Mundy and his dog beside him.

"His face was covered in blood, around his eyes, nose cheeks, shirt. When he walked out, he had a cloth over his face and was completely bloody," said passenger Bridget Maddox Peoples

Delta Airlines said police were called to the scene, and that Mundy and his dog were booked on a later flight.

The dog flew in a kennel on the rescheduled flight.

Mundy Jr., a veteran of the Marine Corps, was worried that his dog would be put down following the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdeltaveteranairplanenorth carolina newsdog attack
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Exclusive: Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with Trump
Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses
Leaked NSA document is proof of Russian election hacking, top Dem says
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
More News
Top Stories
Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son
Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles cancer
Elections probe: Did Russian hacking effort reach NC?
Army entices soldiers with huge re-enlistment bonuses
Raleigh City Council wants attorney review of short-term rental plan
Hope Mills students honor slain classmate at graduation
Street-widening plans bringing relief to Cary drivers
Show More
Bill to nix concealed-carry permit causes rift
City officials extend Millbrook Road repairs 5 days
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
ATF: 5 rifles stolen from Clayton gun store still missing
Juror contempt prompts mistrial in NC church abuse case
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Raleigh man faces deportation as daughter battles cancer
Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son
Hope Mills students honor slain classmate at graduation
More Video