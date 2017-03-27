A North Carolina woman has been arrested after reportedly driving under the influence Sunday night.According to authorities, Christin Dalia Anne Braxton, 29, was driving on Interstate 85, near the section that splits with I-40, when she sideswiped another vehicle on the road.Troopers said several witnesses saw Braxton driving the wrong way down I-40, but she apparently turned around before the crash occurred.The driver and the passenger of the car Braxton hit were uninjured.Braxton was taken to UNC Hillsborough for non-life threatening injuries and was later transferred to UNC Chapel Hill for further treatment.She is charged with DWI, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, hit and run, as well as traveling the wrong way on a controlled access roadway.The accident is under investigation.