BURLINGTON, North Carolina --A search warrant shows a Burlington woman is charged with drug trafficking and child abuse after she hid heroin in the pockets of her 4-year-old child.
The warrant also said investigators learned of the heroin's hidden location by listening to a phone call she made from the Alamance County jail.
The Times-News of Burlington reports, 23-year-old Megon Anne Wilson was charged Feb. 22 after deputies found a bag with heroin residue inside her purse during a traffic stop.
The warrant said that while on the phone at the jail, Wilson told a man that she "hid the stuff" in her son's pocket.
The newspaper reports that a bondsman returned Wilson to the Alamance County Detention Center on March 24.
