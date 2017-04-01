NEWS

Search warrant: North Carolina woman hid heroin in 4-year-old's pockets

Megon Anne Wilson is accused of drug trafficking and child abuse (Credit: Alamance County Sheriff's Office )

BURLINGTON, North Carolina --
A search warrant shows a Burlington woman is charged with drug trafficking and child abuse after she hid heroin in the pockets of her 4-year-old child.

The warrant also said investigators learned of the heroin's hidden location by listening to a phone call she made from the Alamance County jail.

The Times-News of Burlington reports, 23-year-old Megon Anne Wilson was charged Feb. 22 after deputies found a bag with heroin residue inside her purse during a traffic stop.

The warrant said that while on the phone at the jail, Wilson told a man that she "hid the stuff" in her son's pocket.

The newspaper reports that a bondsman returned Wilson to the Alamance County Detention Center on March 24.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrimearrestdrug arrestBurlington
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Female Catholic school teacher accused of sex with student
Intel suggests terrorists got airport screening equipment
Ford recalling trucks that can roll away while parked
Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Durham
Mark Armstrong predicts winner of UNC-Oregon showdown
Police search for suspect in Chapel Hill shooting
Study: No long-term benefits to breastfeeding
Female Catholic school teacher accused of sex with student
Ford recalling trucks that can roll away while parked
Several batches of EpiPens recalled due to defect
Show More
Man accused of Islamic State ties convicted of previous plot
Robbery reported on N.C. State campus
Dogs poisoned by antifreeze in Moore County
Teacher gives fake 'spelling test' as April Fools' prank
3 charged in Atlanta I-85 fire and bridge collapse
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 at Match Madness
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
More Photos