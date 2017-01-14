NEWS

Iredell County woman strikes it rich in lottery for 2nd time

IREDELL COUNTY --
An Iredell County woman is comparing her latest lottery win to being struck twice by lightning.

A news release from the N.C. Education Lottery says Lisa Williard of Harmony was one of three people to split the jackpot in Thursday's Cash 5 drawing. The jackpot was $1,065,423.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Williard's first win came in 2008, when she won $363,041 from a Cash 5 drawing.

Willard claimed her prize of $355,141 on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, she took home $246,826, which she said she would use to pay off her mortgage.

The other winning tickets were sold at stores in Pineville and Winston-Salem. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

