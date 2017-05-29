NC Zoo looks for two big birds that flew the coop

Two birds flew the coop at the North Carolina Zoo, and officials are asking the public's help to find them.The zoo near Asheboro said in a news release that the two Secretary Birds that escaped Friday aren't a danger to the public, pets or farm animals.The zoo said the birds escaped through a door that wasn't tightly closed after winds gusting to 30 mph blew it open.The birds are about 4 feet tall. They are light gray with long, dark tail feathers. They eat snakes, rodents, amphibians and large insects.Zoo officials say they have tried to entice the birds with food rather than capturing them. They have been seen several times.The zoo is asking anyone who sees the birds to call (336) 879-7610.