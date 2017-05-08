NEWS

NCCU engineer dies in Durham house fire

Michael Logan (image courtesy NCCU)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly fire after a man was found inside a burning Durham home late Sunday night.

The blaze started just before 11:15 p.m. on Summerville Lane in the Treyburn subdivision, off Vintage Hill Pkwy.

When firefighters arrived, a woman met them outside and told them she believed someone was still inside the three-story home.

Firefighters tried to go in through a second-story window, but the flames were too intense.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around midnight and found 52-year-old William Michael Logan's body on the second floor.

North Carolina Central University said Logan was a construction engineer in Facilities Management who had worked at the school for 23 years.

Investigators said they believe the fire started accidentally, and may have been related to smoking materials.

The home was heavily damaged in the blaze.


