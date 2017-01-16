NEWS

NC Central football player shot in home near school's campus in Durham
A man was shot inside a home on Formosa Street (WTVD)

Tim Pulliam
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after an NC Central football player was taken to the hospital Sunday evening following a shooting near the university's campus.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Formosa Drive.

Police said the man was shot in the back while inside the home. He had surgery at the hospital.



ABC11 has confirmed the shooting victim is 22-year-old George McGue - a defensive lineman for the Eagles.

NCCU Defensive Lineman George McGue.



Investigators said they aren't sure what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Neighbors told ABC11 they are disappointed but not surprised by the incident.

"It finally happened," said a nearby resident. "Because there have been so many gunshots around here recently. I've been talking to friends and family trying to figure out what could be done."

She said she's concerned for students as well as herself.

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham police or CrimeStoppers.


Related Topics:
newsshootingDurham
