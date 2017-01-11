  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: President-elect Donald Trump holds first news conference since winning election
  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

North Carolina Central University police investigate armed robbery on campus

North Carolina Central University

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina Central University police are investigating an armed robbery on campus Tuesday night.

Officers were dispatched to Eagle Landing around 12:14 a.m. Wednesday after a student reported an armed robbery that had occurred earlier that night near the Farrison Newton Communications Building.

The female victim told police she was standing in the roadway near Dupree Street and Merrick Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was confronted by two unknown black male suspects.

One of the suspects reportedly approached the victim and displayed a black handgun. The suspect took the victim's purse and fled toward a house near Dupree Street.

The NCCU Police Department is investigating. No further details about the suspects were provided.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarmed robberynccudurham policecrimeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Says Unfounded Russia Allegations Are 'Nonsense'
Dylann Roof Sentenced to Death, 1st to Get Death Penalty for Federal Hate Crimes
No, Justice Ginsburg Hasn't Said She's Resigning
Fetus found inside pipe by plumbers in Brooklyn
Girl gets back teddy bear lost in FL airport shooting
More News
Top Stories
Duke's Allen shoves FSU assistant while chasing ball
Ice-covered roads prompt another day of school closings
Police: 1 killed in Raleigh car crash
Attempted child kidnapping caught on camera
NC legislators meet to organize, pick leaders
Watch: Mom saves daughter from choking on snack
Kinston PD: Woman overdosed on heroin with kids in car
Show More
Forceful, tearful Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
FBI investigates unconfirmed claims Trump compromised by Russians
Civil rights advocates avoid calling Sessions 'racist'
Stars, Politicians React to Obama's Farewell Address
Police find gunshot victim at northeast Raleigh gas station
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
More Photos