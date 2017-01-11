North Carolina Central University police are investigating an armed robbery on campus Tuesday night.Officers were dispatched to Eagle Landing around 12:14 a.m. Wednesday after a student reported an armed robbery that had occurred earlier that night near the Farrison Newton Communications Building.The female victim told police she was standing in the roadway near Dupree Street and Merrick Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when she was confronted by two unknown black male suspects.One of the suspects reportedly approached the victim and displayed a black handgun. The suspect took the victim's purse and fled toward a house near Dupree Street.The NCCU Police Department is investigating. No further details about the suspects were provided.