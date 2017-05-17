NEWS

NCCU trains for terror attack

EMBED </>More Videos

The training scenerio involved this van

Related Topics:
newsnccuDurham
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump administration keeps Iran deal alive, but with new sanctions
Ryan says he has confidence in Trump, McCain compares Comey memo to Watergate
What we know about Comey's memo on Trump
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
More News
Top Stories
Neighbors say shooting involved men on double date
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
Trump: 'No politician in history has been treated worse'
Sen. Tillis 'doing well' after medical issue at DC race
Tonight at 7: Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
UNC responds to latest NCAA allegations
Comey documented Trump request to drop Flynn investigation in memo: Source
Show More
Fight continues for Durham toddler with rare syndrome
An unexpected danger emerges for first responders
Human remains found in wooded area of Orange County
Troopers ID woman killed in Johnston County crash
Burr wants to talk to people at Trump-Russia meeting
More News
Top Video
UNC responds to latest NCAA allegations
Neighbors say shooting involved men on double date
4 family members among 5 killed in I-95 crash
An unexpected danger emerges for first responders
More Video