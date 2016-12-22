NCSU worker, student accused in separate sex crimes

A North Carolina State University employee is still on the job despite being charged with having sex with a Wake County child.At the same time, a mechanical engineering student is facing charges of using a computer to solicit sex from a child in Pitt County.NCSU officials say federal law prevents them from discussing the case of Nathan McLawhorn because he is a student.They told ABC 11, however, that generally speaking, police contact them when students are charged with a crime.And when that happens, "...crimes involving alleged sexual assault or minors normally trigger the student conduct process."Some students still on campus during the Christmas break hope that will take place, and that that officials will also take action against the NCSU worker."The employee should definitely be looked into and be handled correctly by the university," said Carter Allison an NCSU student from Garner. "The student, whatever there is that can be done should definitely be taken action."And graduate student Yvonne Matos said, "The university does have an obligation to protect those on campus, and if these individuals might also commit a crime on campus they should try to prevent that."NCSU likely has the option of firing Jared Williams, who works in the Communications Technology Department.Although only 18, Williams is accused by Apex police of using Facebook to solicit a 12-year-old girl and then taking indecent liberties with her. Police now say, however, there was no direct physical contact between Williams and the girl he was soliciting.If McLawhorn ends up in the student conduct process the NCSU senior could face punishments ranging from disciplinary action to expulsion.