NEWS

Neighbors stunned by 3rd child shooting in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham police say a teen was shot on Kilarney Drive.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is investigating the third shooting of a child in the city in a month.

The latest happened Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive near Ross Road.

Officers said a boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Duke.

The mother of the boy told ABC11 that her son lost a lot of blood and the top part of his right lung.

Police have not released his identity, but neighbors say he is C.J. Dixon.

Neighbors told ABC11 that a red car pulled up in the parking lot before a single shot was fired. They said a lot of kids were present, and that the boy was shot in the right side of the chest.

On May 14, 10-year-old Daisy Medina was shot and injured on Garrett Road when a bullet came through the ceiling of the room where she lay sleeping.

June 4, 7-year-old Kamari Jumerlyn was shot and killed on Guess Road as he rode in an SUV after a pool party.

Neighbors of the latest shooting victim say the violence has them worried.

"Lately that's all you've been hearing about is kids being shot. So that's why I try to keep mine close to me at all times," said Patrice Patterson. "Because it's like a lot of people dying and it's mostly kids."

Anyone with information on the Kilarney Drive shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingchild shotDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Central grad among those injured at baseball shooting
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opened fire at congressional baseball practice
Man who shot at GOP lawmakers had history of criminal run-ins
How the harrowing shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice unfolded
'Everybody would have been killed' without Capitol Police there, Paul says
More News
Top Stories
Central grad among those injured at baseball shooting
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
Multiple people shot in SF at UPS facility
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife sentenced
Insurers: We're off the hook, Duke knew coal ash risk
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
Show More
Panthers minicamp day 2 highlights
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
12 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
Scattered Storms Thursday
More News
Top Video
Central grad among those injured at baseball shooting
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
12 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
More Video