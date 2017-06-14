Neighbors stunned by 3rd child shooting in Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating the third shooting of a child in the city in a month.The latest happened Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Kilarney Drive near Ross Road.Officers said a boy suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Duke.The mother of the boy told ABC11 that her son lost a lot of blood and the top part of his right lung.Police have not released his identity, but neighbors say he is C.J. Dixon.Neighbors told ABC11 that a red car pulled up in the parking lot before a single shot was fired. They said a lot of kids were present, and that the boy was shot in the right side of the chest.On May 14, 10-year-old Daisy Medina was shot and injured on Garrett Road when a bullet came through the ceiling of the room where she lay sleeping.June 4, 7-year-old Kamari Jumerlyn was shot and killed on Guess Road as he rode in an SUV after a pool party.Neighbors of the latest shooting victim say the violence has them worried."Lately that's all you've been hearing about is kids being shot. So that's why I try to keep mine close to me at all times," said Patrice Patterson. "Because it's like a lot of people dying and it's mostly kids."Anyone with information on the Kilarney Drive shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.