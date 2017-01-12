Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
New Digest for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1699850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and your local weather forecast.
WTVD
Thursday, January 12, 2017 06:55PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
More News
Top Stories
Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex
Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Cigna dropping EpiPen coverage
Show More
Lanes reopen after car fire on I-540 near Capital Blvd
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Who's that person next to the governor?
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
More News
Top Video
Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex
2 Raleigh waste services workers rescue mom stuck on ice
Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham