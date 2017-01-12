NEWS

New Digest for Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Woman attacked with machete in front of home in Apex
Obama Administration Ending 'Wet Foot, Dry Foot' Policy for Cubans
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
Raleigh nonprofit vows to fight to get Facebook page back
Victim's fiancé among 2 charged with woman's murder
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Cigna dropping EpiPen coverage
Lanes reopen after car fire on I-540 near Capital Blvd
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
Cooper names Cabinet members for commerce, gov't operations
Who's that person next to the governor?
Wake, Durham announce school make-up days
2 Raleigh waste services workers rescue mom stuck on ice
Police: Pedestrian killed on US-401 in Garner
