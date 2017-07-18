New first-of-its-kind Target store to open in Chapel Hill

UNC-Chapel Hill students won't have to go far to shop at a Target store.The company held a ribbon cutting for its first small-format store at 123 Franklin Street in Chapel Hill on Tuesday.The new 22,000 square-foot store is located in the Carolina Square development. It employs about 50 people.The new store includes grab-and-go grocery items, as well as dorm and apartment merchandise. It also has a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and a Mobile and Order Pickup.The official grand opening is set for Saturday at 8 a.m.Target has been adding stores in college markets and in more suburban markets lately.Target plans to open a small-format store in Raleigh near NC State in October.