NEWS

New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary

Mark Benavidez (Credit: Cary Police Department )

By
CARY (WTVD) --
A man from New Jersey is facing charges of human trafficking in Cary.

Mark Benavidez, 36, was charged with aiding and abetting prostitution, human trafficking, and sexual servitude.

Police have released limited information about the victims; however, authorities said the two victims are adult females.

On Friday, Benavidez was arrested at the Best Western on Walnut Street in Cary.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Cary police said he is accused of recruiting, enticing, harboring, and transporting two women; He is also accused of giving them heroin when it came to performing sexual acts for money.

Benavidez is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $502,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newssex traffickingcrimearrestnorth carolina newsnew jersey newsCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
NC man shoots into car after seeing girlfriend with ex
Kushner denies colluding with Russia, says Trump ran 'smarter campaign'
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
More News
Top Stories
Area housing market: Why it's booming, where it's going
Cary men selling used FBI surveillance van on eBay
Police: Greenville man tried to hire to have wife killed
Woman pleads guilty in fiance's kayak death
NC man shoots into car after seeing girlfriend with ex
NC pastor fighting for daughter arrives in DC
Teen arrested after live streaming deadly Ca. crash
96lbs of pot and counterfeit items seized in Sanford
Show More
Deceased father focus of testimony in murder trial
Sheriff: Estranged husband shot wife in murder-suicide
Man charged in Raleigh triple shooting
Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple child sex charges
Hair dye job goes horribly wrong
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos