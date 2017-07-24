New Jersey man charged with human trafficking in Cary

A man from New Jersey is facing charges of human trafficking in Cary.Mark Benavidez, 36, was charged with aiding and abetting prostitution, human trafficking, and sexual servitude.Police have released limited information about the victims; however, authorities said the two victims are adult females.On Friday, Benavidez was arrested at the Best Western on Walnut Street in Cary.Cary police said he is accused of recruiting, enticing, harboring, and transporting two women; He is also accused of giving them heroin when it came to performing sexual acts for money.Benavidez is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $502,000 bond.