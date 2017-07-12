NEWS

New leadership for Triangle Army recruiting

U.S. Army Recruiting photo by: Ronald H Toland Jr.

By
Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Mitchell took command of the US Army Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Wednesday at a Change of Command Ceremony at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.

Mitchell is replacing outgoing commander Lieutenant Colonel Ted Hudson who is leaving the unit after two years. Under Hudson's leadership, the battalion saw its first female recruit sign up for a combat position.

Mitchell is a West Point graduate who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Defense Analysis. He began his career as an officer with the 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky where he served as a Rifle Platoon leader.

Mitchell will now be in charge of the U.S. Army Raleigh Recruiting Battalion's over 328 Regular Army and Reserve Soldiers and Civilians. The Battalion covers 76 counties and over 40,000 square miles. There are six Recruiting Companies and 39 Centers. The Battalion also operates two Military Entrance Processing Stations. One is in Raleigh and the other located in Charlotte.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarmyfort braggFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to celebrate Bastille Day in Paris, meet with Macron
Woman assaulted in Cumberland County
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Kim Jong Un and his wife host banquet for ICBM developers
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Veterans help families of Marine plane crash victims
NC police officer charged in pedestrian's death
Heat-related emergencies reported in Wake County
Vodka made in Durham lights up the ESPYs
Show More
Governor Cooper announces new NC jobs
Car slams into Raleigh home
Teen charged in July 4th shooting accused of escape attempt
Woman charged after cats found dead
Woman assaulted in Cumberland County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos