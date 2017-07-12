New leadership for Triangle Army recruiting

Welcome LTC Daniel Mitchell and family. LTC Mitchell is the new Battalion commander of the @goarmyraleighbn. #USArmy #BulldawgsWin pic.twitter.com/RNlIJbadX8 — Tisha Powell (@tpowellabc11) July 12, 2017

Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Mitchell took command of the US Army Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Wednesday at a Change of Command Ceremony at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum.Mitchell is replacing outgoing commander Lieutenant Colonel Ted Hudson who is leaving the unit after two years. Under Hudson's leadership, the battalion saw its first female recruit sign up for a combat position.Mitchell is a West Point graduate who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Defense Analysis. He began his career as an officer with the 3rd Brigade, 101st Airborne in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky where he served as a Rifle Platoon leader.Mitchell will now be in charge of the U.S. Army Raleigh Recruiting Battalion's over 328 Regular Army and Reserve Soldiers and Civilians. The Battalion covers 76 counties and over 40,000 square miles. There are six Recruiting Companies and 39 Centers. The Battalion also operates two Military Entrance Processing Stations. One is in Raleigh and the other located in Charlotte.