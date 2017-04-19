New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn

The man convicted of killing a prominent North Carolina Democratic Party strategist and attacking her husband plans to appeal his conviction.A jury convicted Jonathan Broyhill of first-degree murder in the death of Jamie Hahn on March 18, 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison for the killing.Broyhill was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder for attacking Hahn's husband Nation when he came to her rescue in April 2013. He was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.Broyhill worked for Jamie as a bookkeeper. Broyhill was also a childhood friend of Nation's and served as best man at the couple's wedding.