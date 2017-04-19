NEWS

New legal twist for man convicted of killing Jamie Hahn

Jonathan Broyhill in court during this sentencing

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The man convicted of killing a prominent North Carolina Democratic Party strategist and attacking her husband plans to appeal his conviction.

A jury convicted Jonathan Broyhill of first-degree murder in the death of Jamie Hahn on March 18, 2015. He was sentenced to life in prison for the killing.

RELATED: Jury convicts Jonathan Broyhill of first-degree murder in death of Democratic strategist

Broyhill was also convicted of attempted first-degree murder for attacking Hahn's husband Nation when he came to her rescue in April 2013. He was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon.

Broyhill worked for Jamie as a bookkeeper. Broyhill was also a childhood friend of Nation's and served as best man at the couple's wedding.
Related Topics:
newsmurderstabbingtrialRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Jury convicts Broyhill of first-degree murder in death of Democratic strategist
Jury begins deliberations in Jonathan Broyhill murder trial
Officer says Raleigh murder scene was worst he's seen
Officers, neighbors take the stand in Broyhill murder trial
Defense claims murder of Democratic strategist was not premeditated
Jury selection underway in Jamie Hahn murder case
NEWS
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
Senate Dems: Cost for border wall could 'soar' to $70 billion
Hundreds without power after crash in Raleigh
Cleveland Facebook murder suspect killed himself after pursuit: Police
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds without power after crash in Raleigh
Raleigh police investigating shooting that injured man
California police say gunman targeted white men in spree
Democrat Ossoff finishes 1st in Georgia primary but falls short of threshold to avoid runoff
Two shot in Raleigh shopping center parking lot
Man shot on Durham Freeway crashes car near the DPAC
Bodies of two women found in Lumberton
Show More
Triangle city named best place to live in NC
WCPSS faces harsh choices over class-size mandate
In Fayetteville, fake money could affect the way you shop
Army identifies crew member killed in helicopter crash
Area program helps introduce HS girls to engineering
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Close call when SUV lands in pond near Vass
PHOTOS: All American Tattoo Convention 2017
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
More Photos