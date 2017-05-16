New security video shows skull-mask robber raking in cash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2000224" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance video shows skull mask robber

He terrorized convenience store clerks and fast food staffers across the Triangle for 10 days, and now customers seeing the latest surveillance video say the armed robber with a skull mask poses a danger to them as well.Many of the robberies have taken place in the evening hours when customer still crowd the businesses hit by the gun-waving bandit.On Tuesday afternoon, as Mona Cummings left a Subway restaurant on Capital Boulevard that was hit by the gunman, we showed her the latest video."He is obviously a lunatic. But he wasn't even too prepared. He didn't even have a bag to put it in," Cummings said, and she added, "I mean, but yeah, that's just crazy."Cummings and other customers say even though no one has been hurt so far doesn't mean they won't be."No one's hurt now, but you don't know what's going to happen later on down the line. If he keeps doing or they keep doing what they're doing, eventually somebody's going to get hurt," Cummings said.Customer Valerie Pastore told ABC 11, "He has a gun in his hand. So any time that somebody has a gun in their hand, there's the potential to get hurt."Another customer, Xenia Williams, had a similar sentiment, "He had a gun. Just one wrong move, somebody's life could be changed."Police say the robber has an accomplice who drives the getaway car, and they haven't ruled out that the two could be swapping roles at times.They started their crime spree in Cary at the Circle K on Harrison Avenue on the night of April 26.A few minutes later, they hit the Eagles on Cary Parkway in Morrisville.Six days later, on May 2, they robbed the Super 8 motel just off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.The next evening was their most active: going up Capital Boulevard from Mona Pita to the Subway and then Dunkin Donuts in less than 10 minutes.The next evening, they were back in Morrisville at the Eastern China Restaurant.Minutes later, they hit the Extended Stay motel in Cary.And two days later, in the early morning hours, they pulled off their most-recent caper at the Circle K on Williams Street.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Town of Cary Police Department's non-emergency number at (919) 469-4012 or file a report anonymously with Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,500 for the arrest or indictment of those responsible for committing certain types of crimes. All calls will be kept confidential at the caller's request.