New US education chief DeVos visits Fort Bragg school

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina --
New Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visited a North Carolina military installation on Monday to highlight the importance of children within armed forces communities.

DeVos traveled to Fort Bragg to tour a primary school on the Army post, meeting students, parents and school leaders. It was the first visit by President Donald Trump's choice to carry out federal education policy to a school operated by the Department of Defense's school system. The visit coincides with April being the "Month of the Military Child."
