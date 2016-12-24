TERROR THREAT

New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports live from Midtown, Manhattan. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Federal officials are calling for state and local law enforcement to stay vigilant this holiday weekend after the Islamic State group called for attacks on U.S. churches.

This comes just days after a man who allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS used a truck to barrel through a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring dozens.

The Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the National Counterterrorism Center issued a joint intelligence bulletin Friday "is intended to remind security planners and first responders to remain vigilant for indications of nefarious operational planning this holiday season."

According to the report, earlier this week, members of a pro-ISIS social media group published a link to a website containing the names and addresses of churches in the U.S and called on supporters to attack them during the holiday season. Additional posts from the site called for more attacks on hotels, coffee shops, street markets, and other public places.

Police have been notified of this recent warning.

"I don't think there's anything to worry about," one church-goer in New York said.

The NYPD isn't taking any chances, though. The department's Hercules unit has already flexed its muscle around the city following the Berlin attack, and will certainly be monitoring other potential threats to NYC.

In the past, ISIS has asked its supporters to focus on military installations and law enforcement targets. But now, it appears public places have become the new target. Still, authorities cautioned that there are no specific or credible threats at this time.

"The release of these lists have rarely inspired homegrown violent extremists (HVEs) to conduct plotting-none of which resulted in a successful attack," the bulletin read.
Related Topics:
newsterrorismterror threatFBIdepartment of homeland securityisis
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TERROR THREAT
NC man charged with conspiring to help ISIS, feds say
UC Berkeley says student killed during Nice attack
RDU airport 'ready' if terror attack hits home
Tennessee native identified among those killed in Brussels attacks
More terror threat
NEWS
Missing man found shot to death in Charlotte park
Deputy's house catches fire in Cumberland County
MN Vikings Plane Slides off Taxiway, Team Stranded for Hours
Deputy shoots dog attacking customers at Home Depot
More News
Top Stories
Deputy shoots dog attacking customers at Home Depot
Deputy's house catches fire in Cumberland County
Missing man found shot to death in Charlotte park
Former heroin, meth addict shares sobriety story
Fort Worth officer on restricted duty after videotaped arrests
Actress Fisher stable after cardiac arrest on plane
NY cop who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs suspended
Show More
Trump Agrees With Putin's Assessment of Hillary Clinton's Loss
Child struck, injured by vehicle in Fayetteville
Congressional members question plant-based 'milk' label
Ailing kids at Duke Children's get dose of holiday cheer
For girls, Michelle Obama is an empowering example
More News
Top Video
Deputy shoots dog attacking customers at Home Depot
Ailing kids at Duke Children's get dose of holiday cheer
Joy in Fort Bragg as soldiers come home for the holidays
Man charged with peeping in Raleigh
More Video