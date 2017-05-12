  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds daily White House briefing
Durham trying new way to clear foliage that 'goat' out of hand...

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Parks and Recreation is using the "Goat Squad" to clear unwanted foliage near an under-construction playground near the Indian Trail Park.

The department says after evaluating costs, utilizing goats to clear the area was much cheaper than hiring a brush clearing team. Over three days, the Goat Squad will clear roughly an acre of foliage, including poison ivy.

"The goats work pretty much all day and they don't take lunch breaks," said Tom Dawson, Assistant Director of Durham Parks and Recreation. "We normally use people. We use our volunteers and staff, so this is an experiment. So far, it's a pretty successful experiment."

The goats are pretty effective when it comes to their work. Diana Tetenn is the owner of the Goat Squad.

"They defoliate the plant and put a lot of stress on it. They don't compact the soil, and there's no herbicide," she explained.

Durham Parks and Recreation says they are in need of volunteers for Saturday's clean up at the playground. More information can be found here: https://durhamnc.gov/1024/Volunteer-With-Parks-Recreation

The department also advises volunteers and spectators to check their Facebook page as Saturday's events will be dependent on the weather: https://www.facebook.com/dprplaymore/

