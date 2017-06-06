NEWS

Newborn born in deadly crash that killed mother dies

EMBED </>More Videos

The head-on crash happened near Five Points just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
The baby born in a head-on crash in California that killed her mother and another person has died.

Investigators say 18-year-old Joanne Delgado crossed the median for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The force of the impact caused Delgado to give birth prematurely. She later died at the scene.

The baby died at the hospital on Monday morning.



The other driver, 24-year-old Adriana Romero, also died at the scene.

"It's never easy coming to these traffic accidents. But to see something like that where a child is born prematurely and potentially sustain fatal injuries as a result of the accident, it's heartbreaking," said Sgt. Mike Trenhomlm, California Highway Patrol.

A 10-year-old boy was also in the car with the Delgado. He remains in the hospital with major injuries.

Investigators don't think drugs or alcohol were involved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalities
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Company 'heartbroken' after workplace shooting kills 5
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old
Why terrorism has become so hard to fight
More News
Top Stories
Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old
Gov. Cooper: "We are still in" to reduce pollution
Gas leak closes Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh
Paris police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame
George and Amal Clooney welcome birth of twins
Amazon offers Prime discount to those on government benefits
Water emergency in Franklin, Granville, Vance counties
Show More
Truck runs red light, slams into Fayetteville Police car
25-year-old charged with classified leak about election
Teen girls sentenced in death of school bathroom attack
What is gerrymandering and how does it hurt voters?
Trump sons dismiss Russia investigation: 'Greatest hoax of all time'
More News
Top Video
Man crashes into backyard pool while family at home
Paris police shot, injured attacker near Notre Dame
25-year-old charged with classified leak about election
Will a popular grocery store be built in the Bull City?
More Video