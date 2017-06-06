Newborn born in deadly crash that killed mother dies

The baby born in a head-on crash in California that killed her mother and another person has died.Investigators say 18-year-old Joanne Delgado crossed the median for unknown reasons and collided with another vehicle. The force of the impact caused Delgado to give birth prematurely. She later died at the scene.The baby died at the hospital on Monday morning.The other driver, 24-year-old Adriana Romero, also died at the scene."It's never easy coming to these traffic accidents. But to see something like that where a child is born prematurely and potentially sustain fatal injuries as a result of the accident, it's heartbreaking," said Sgt. Mike Trenhomlm, California Highway Patrol.A 10-year-old boy was also in the car with the Delgado. He remains in the hospital with major injuries.Investigators don't think drugs or alcohol were involved.