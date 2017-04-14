Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, April 14, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1874858" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)
WTVD
Friday, April 14, 2017 06:47PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump White House will not make visitor logs public
Fire destroys 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case
What to know about North Korea and its weapons programs
More News
Top Stories
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Creedmoor Road in Raleigh closed after serious crash
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Fire destroys 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double slaying
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Show More
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
New tool allows veterans to access treatment options
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge goes free
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
More News
Top Video
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Creedmoor Road in Raleigh closed after serious crash
Egg-cellent Easter ideas and DIY projects
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham