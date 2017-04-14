NEWS

News Digest for Friday, April 14, 2017

A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast. (WTVD)

Trump White House will not make visitor logs public
Fire destroys 3 boats at Kerr Lake marina
Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double murder case
What to know about North Korea and its weapons programs
Veteran says 'vicious' dogs attacked him in Fayetteville
Creedmoor Road in Raleigh closed after serious crash
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Fayetteville man charged with sex offense involving toddler
Durham shopping center on verge of major revitalization
Justice Department drops NC LGBT rights lawsuit
Woman says passenger sexually harassed her during United flight
New tool allows veterans to access treatment options
Marine facing mandatory prison for gun charge goes free
Daughter of NYPD officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins force
Egg-cellent Easter ideas and DIY projects
