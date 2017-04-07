Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
NEWS
News Digest for Friday, April 7, 2017
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1847445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A look at the top headlines and the weather forecast.
WTVD
Friday, April 07, 2017 07:33PM
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Mandated police reform could make Baltimore 'less safe,' AG says
Syrian jets take off from air base hit by US
Former NC student killed in Myrtle Beach balcony fall
Manhunt is underway for gun-store robbery suspect who sent manifesto to Trump
ANALYSIS: 5 political takeaways following the Syria strike
More News
Top Stories
Will red lights on I-540 speed up Raleigh traffic?
In the Triangle, mixed feelings about strike on Syria
Wake Schools worker uses CPR to save custodian's life
Marine returns Purple Heart to WWII veteran's family
NBA says Charlotte eligible for 2019 All-Star Game
Fort Bragg celebrates return of 40 soldiers
Do you have this Powerball ticket?
Show More
Debt collectors threatening Durham woman with arrest
Former NC student killed in Myrtle Beach balcony fall
ABC11 scholarship awarded at St. Augustine's University
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
Authorities: 4 inmates found dead at a SC prison
More News
Top Video
Wake Schools worker uses CPR to save custodian's life
In the Triangle, mixed feelings about strike on Syria
Will red lights on I-540 speed up Raleigh traffic?
Inspirational Fayetteville radio host battling cancer
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
Report your weather with the ABC11 First Alert Weather app!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham